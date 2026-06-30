UPI is now live in Greece: What Indian travelers should know before visiting Athens, Mykonos

He added that the development marks another milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payments ecosystem.
"Delighted to witness the live demonstration of the Eurobank-NIPL partnership enabling UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens, alongside its CEO, Mr. Fokion Karavias, and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, Mr. Sanjay Tugnait, marking another important milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem," he said.
UPI was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India and allows instant digital payments through mobile apps.
With UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reducing drastically to a fraction of conventional transfer costs, Goyal said in a social media post.
According to Union Minister Piyush Goyal , the the UPI payment system now introduced in Greece, allows eligible customers, including Indiann visitng te country as tourists, to send and receive money instantly through UPI, offering secure transactions while significantly lowering payment costs compared with conventional cross-border transfer methods.
The expansion is expected to benefit Indian tourists, students and business travellers visiting Greece by allowing them to use familiar UPI-enabled mobile applications for eligible payments instead of relying solely on international debit or credit cards.
As UPI acceptance widens globally, users can expect several practical advantages while travelling in Athens and other participating locations.
International card transactions and foreign exchange conversions often include additional processing charges. UPI is designed to reduce transaction costs to a fraction of conventional transfer fees.
Travellers can make eligible digital payments directly from linked Indian bank accounts without carrying significant amounts of cash.
UPI enables near-instant payments, reducing dependence on international payment networks and eliminating delays associated with some traditional payment methods.
Because payments are made directly through linked bank accounts, travellers can monitor their spending in real time using their existing banking or UPI applications.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said UPI, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, growing international footprint reflects increasing confidence in India's technology-driven financial infrastructure.
"The increasing global acceptance and appreciation of UPI reflects the trust in India for building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity," he said.
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