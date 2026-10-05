UPI MDR charges: How does it compare to traditional Debit, Credit Card per transaction? Cost difference explained

UPI MDR will apply to eligible P2M transactions above 2,000 from 15 October 2026. But how does its 0.4% charge compare with typical debit and credit card MDRs? Here’s a look at the transaction costs and how the charges differ across payment modes.

Sheetal Goel
Published5 Oct 2026, 08:40 PM IST
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UPI MDR charges: How does it compare to traditional Debit, Credit Card per transaction? Cost difference explained. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
UPI MDR charges: How does it compare to traditional Debit, Credit Card per transaction? Cost difference explained. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

With the UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) set to apply from 15 October 2026, merchants will pay a 0.4% charge on eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above 2,000. The charge will apply to the merchant and not to the customer making the payment.

But how does this UPI MDR compare with the charges merchants typically pay when customers use debit or credit cards? Here is what you need to know.

How does UPI MDR differ from debit and credit card charges?

According to NPCI FAQs released on 15 September, “UPI MDR is structured to be much lower than all traditional card-based transaction fees. Standard credit card MDRs typically range from 1.5% to 2.5% per transaction, while debit card MDRs are capped up to 0.90%.”

Credit card MDRs can vary depending on factors such as the card network, merchant category, and agreements between banks and merchants. The actual rate charged to a merchant may therefore differ across transactions.

By setting the baseline UPI MDR at 0.4% on transactions above 2,000 and capping it at 300 for high-value purchases, UPI remains the most affordable digital payment acceptance tool for commercial enterprises, NPCI noted.

Also Read | UPI MDR on mutual funds: How a 0.02% charge could affect your returns?

What would the MDR be on a 10,000 payment?

Consider a customer making a 10,000 payment to a merchant. At a 0.4% UPI MDR, the merchant would pay 40 as the transaction charge.

If the same 10,000 payment is made through a debit card at an MDR of 0.90%, the merchant charge would be 90.

At a credit card MDR of 1.5%, the charge would be 150. If the credit card MDR is 2.5%, the charge would rise to 250.

Payment modeIllustrative MDRMDR on 10,000 transaction
UPI0.40% 40
Debit card0.90% 90
Credit card1.50%/ 2.50% 150/ 250
Also Read | UPI MDR charges: Will small-value P2M transactions be impacted from October 15?

Is MDR on UPI higher than debit and credit cards?

At a 0.4% MDR, the UPI charge increases with the transaction value until it reaches the 300 cap. This cap is reached when the transaction amount is 75,000, since 0.4% of 75,000 is 300.

For any UPI payment above 75,000, the merchant will still pay a maximum MDR of 300.

For comparison, on a 75,000 payment, a 0.90% debit card MDR would cost the merchant 675. A credit card MDR of 1.5% would amount to 1,125, while a 2.5% MDR would cost 1,875.

Therefore, even at higher transaction values, the capped UPI MDR results in a lower merchant charge than the debit and credit card MDRs.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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