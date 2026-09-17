End of free era for UPI: Here's what changes, what doesn't

What this means for the everyday user

For most users, this change may not be noticeable in daily life. Everyday spending at local vendors, on transport, and on small retail purchases remains free, exactly as they were before this announcement. The rule is explicit that merchants cannot pass this fee to customers, and payment applications are barred from introducing platform charges of their own. The more interesting impact could be indirect. A revenue stream for the payments ecosystem could create more room for new products around UPI, including richer credit options, buy-now-pay-later products at merchant points, and merchant-funded rewards. At the same time, higher-value transactions, EMIs, large retail purchases, and sizeable business-to-consumer payments will carry a cost for merchants, even though they cannot recover it directly from customers. Whether this cost finds its way into pricing over time is a question worth watching, though the current framework does not permit merchants to recover it directly.