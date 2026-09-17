From 15 October, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant transactions move from a zero-fee structure to a modest, tiered one, a narrow change with wider implications for how India's payments system sustains itself. The standard fee is 0.4%, applied to person-to-merchant payments above ₹2,000 and capped at ₹300 beyond ₹75,000. Railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and a few other essential categories pay a flat ₹5 instead, while capital market transactions carry a lower 0.02%, also capped at ₹300. Consumers pay nothing, and transfers between individuals remain free as before. Small and micro merchants are already exempt. Vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes stay at zero fee, and this covers more than 95% of all merchant transactions by volume. So, the new fee touches only a small, higher-value slice of commerce, not the everyday retail most Indians associate with UPI.
End of free era for UPI: Here's what changes, what doesn't
SummaryStarting 15 Oct, UPI will introduce a capped merchant fee on transaction values above ₹2,000, while remaining entirely free for consumers and most small vendors. The policy shift provides a sustainable revenue model to upgrade digital infrastructure and align UPI with global payment standards.
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