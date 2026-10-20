Can you remember the last time a shopkeeper handed you a toffee from a jar because they did not have small change? For decades, this was the norm at kirana stores and pharmacies across India. Today, that jar has all but disappeared. Some say an unintended consequence of the UPI revolution has been a secular decline in candy sales. That is partly because, over the past ten years, UPI has rewritten the payment experience for customers and merchants alike.
A marriage made in heaven: how the humble QR code met the small merchant
SummaryUPI transformed merchant payments from a cash-and-change routine into a low-cost digital habit. As India reconsiders MDR, the challenge is to fund future innovation and cyber resilience without undermining adoption.
Can you remember the last time a shopkeeper handed you a toffee from a jar because they did not have small change? For decades, this was the norm at kirana stores and pharmacies across India. Today, that jar has all but disappeared. Some say an unintended consequence of the UPI revolution has been a secular decline in candy sales. That is partly because, over the past ten years, UPI has rewritten the payment experience for customers and merchants alike.
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