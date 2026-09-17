UPI MDR explained: Flat ₹5, 0.40% or 0.02%? Know what applies to merchants, key sectors and capital markets

UPI MDR rules are set to apply from 15 October 2026, with different charges based on transaction value, merchant category, and payment type. Here’s a look at how the framework works and what merchants and consumers need to know.

Sheetal Goel
Published17 Sep 2026, 08:56 PM IST
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UPI MDR explained: Flat <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5, 0.40% or 0.02%? Know what applies to merchants, key sectors and capital markets. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
UPI MDR explained: Flat ₹5, 0.40% or 0.02%? Know what applies to merchants, key sectors and capital markets. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework will take effect from 15 October 2026, with a 0.40% MDR applying to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above 2,000 for standard merchants.

However, the rate varies based on the transaction value, merchant category, and type of payment.

According to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Morning India report released on Thursday, UPI processed 29.82 lakh crore worth of transactions in August 2026. P2P transactions accounted for 30% of the total value, while P2M transactions made up the remaining 70%.

MDR is a fee charged for accepting digital payments and is paid by the merchant, not directly by the consumer. Here's what you need to know.

How does the UPI MDR framework apply?

P2P or person-to-person transactions are payments made between individuals, such as sending money to a family member or friend. P2M, or person-to-merchant, transactions are payments made by a customer to a shop, service provider, or other merchant.

Transaction / Merchant CategoryTransaction ThresholdMDRMDR Cap
P2P UPIAny amount0%Nil
P2M - all merchantsUp to 2,0000%Nil
P2M - standard merchants> 2,000 to < 75,0000.40%No separate cap
P2M - standard merchants75,0000.40% 300

Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Morning India report

P2P UPI transactions have zero MDR irrespective of the transaction amount. For standard P2M transactions, payments up to 2,000 also have zero MDR, while higher-value transactions will attract MDR of 0.40%.

However, there is a further threshold at 75,000. Transactions between above 2,000 and below 75,000 have no separate cap, while transactions of 75,000 or more are subject to a maximum MDR of 300.

In simple terms, the 0.40% rate does not mean the MDR can keep increasing indefinitely for high-value payments. Once a transaction reaches 75,000, the 300 cap applies.

Also Read | How could UPI MDR impact mutual fund investors? Experts weigh in

How does the sector-wise special rate apply to UPI?

Certain sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance, and fuel, will attract a flat MDR of 5 on transactions above 2,000.

CategoryTransaction ThresholdMDRMDR on 10,000 paymentEffective MDR at 10,000
Standard P2M> 2,0000.40% 400.40%
Railways> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%
Telecom> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%
Insurance> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%
Fuel> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%
Agricultural inputs> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%
Utility payments> 2,000 5 flat 50.05%

Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Morning India report

For example, on a 10,000 payment, a standard P2M transaction, such as a payment at a shop, would attract 40 in MDR at 0.40%. In contrast, payments in specified special-rate sectors would attract a flat MDR of 5, irrespective of the transaction amount.

How do capital market transactions face MDR on UPI?

Capital market-related UPI payments have a separate 0.02% MDR, subject to a maximum cap of 300. This covers mutual fund payments, securities transactions, stockbroker payments, and dealer payments.

Capital Market Use CaseMDRMDR CapMDR on 10,000MDR on 1 lakh
Mutual fund payments0.02% 300 2 20
Securities transactions0.02% 300 2 20
Stockbroker payments0.02% 300 2 20
Dealer payments0.02% 300 2 20

Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Morning India report

At 10,000, 0.02% works out to 2, while at 1 lakh it works out to 20. The 300 cap means the MDR cannot exceed 300 even when the transaction value is much higher.

What is the P2PM framework for small merchants?

The P2PM (Person-to-Person-Merchant) framework is designed to protect micro and small merchants from MDR. It is a specialised category created by NPCI to support small vendors who receive UPI payments directly into their personal bank accounts.

ParameterP2PM / Small Merchant Framework
Merchant typeSmall merchants / micro vendors
UPI collection thresholdUp to 1 lakh/month
MDR0%
Payment modeUPI QR
MDR even if individual payment > 2,000?Yes - remains zero if merchant remains eligible under P2PM
GST registration required?No
Existing QR replacement required?No
Rural / semi-urban merchants covered?Yes
Migration triggerMore than 1 lakh monthly inward UPI receipts for 3 consecutive months

Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Morning India report

Also Read | Want to own a house? Know who qualifies and what PMAY-U 2.0 offers

The 2,000 transaction threshold for standard P2M merchants does not apply in the same way to eligible P2PM merchants.

So, if you make a payment of more than 2,000 to an eligible small merchant through a UPI QR, the merchant can still receive it without MDR.

The merchant moves out of the framework if monthly inward UPI receipts exceed 1 lakh for three consecutive months.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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