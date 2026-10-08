UPI MDR rollout delayed? 0.4% fee on payments above ₹2,000 may start in January 2027

India is considering delaying the implementation of a proposed fee on large-value transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by a few months, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a regulatory official and an industry executive familiar with the discussions.
The proposed 0.4% fee on merchant transactions above ₹2,000 was scheduled to take effect from 15 October. A final decision has not yet been taken by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the sources told Reuters.
The delay, if approved, could push the implementation to January, giving payment companies more time to upgrade their systems and allowing merchants to navigate the upcoming festive shopping season without an immediate change to UPI payment costs.
The development comes after India moved last month to introduce a charge on large UPI merchant transactions, ending more than six years of zero-cost UPI payments. The proposed fee is an interchange or merchant-side charge and does not mean consumers will directly pay 0.4% every time they make a UPI payment.
UPI has become a major part of India's payments ecosystem, with more than 500 million users. NPCI data shows that UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions worth ₹29.82 lakh crore in August 2026.
The proposed 15 October implementation would have coincided with India's festive season, when consumer spending typically rises sharply. According to the sources cited by Reuters, postponing the rollout could prevent disruptions to retail payments during this period while giving payment companies additional time to prepare.
The industry is also expected to use the additional time to upgrade systems and work out how the new fee will be handled without passing the cost on to consumers.
The proposed charge has already faced opposition from retailers and a large broker. Its introduction was expected to create a new monetisation opportunity for digital payments companies, which could receive a share of the fee.
A delay would therefore have implications not only for merchants and payment firms but also for the broader business model around UPI. For consumers, however, the immediate impact is likely to be limited because the proposed charge is designed to apply on the merchant side rather than as a direct fee on UPI users.
For consumers, UPI payments remain unchanged for now. The proposed 0.4% fee has not been cancelled, but its implementation could be pushed back by a few months if NPCI approves the delay.
The distinction is important because the proposed charge applies to eligible merchant transactions above ₹2,000. It does not mean that consumers would automatically see a 0.4% charge added to their UPI bills.
The delay would also give retailers more time to prepare for any changes in payment costs. This could be particularly relevant during the October-December festive period, when UPI usage typically rises alongside retail and online spending.
The uncertainty has already affected payment stocks. Shares of Paytm and One Mobikwik Systems fell sharply on Thursday following reports of a possible delay, while Pine Labs also declined. Investors had viewed the proposed UPI fee as an important monetisation opportunity for digital payment providers.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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