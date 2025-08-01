UPI New Rules from 1 August: What are the changes? Who will be affected? All FAQs answered

UPI Rule Change from 1 August, 2025: A set of new UPI rules have kicked in from today, 1 August 2025, as per mandates set by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The UPI rule changes from today have been implemented to improve how the online payment system works.

The new UPI rules from August 1 will affect your day-to-day payment system if you are a PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm or other UPI app user. However, the UPI rule changes will not cause any hindrance if you stick by the NPCI mandates, and payments may actually be smoother.

New UPI rules from August 1 FAQs Here are all your questions related to the UPI rule change from August 1, answered.