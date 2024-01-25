 UPI Payments: Automate transactions to spend tracking. Five lesser-known perks that you should know | Mint
 Sangeeta Ojha

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a real-time payment system designed to enable peer-to-peer inter-bank transfers through a simple two-factor authentication process. India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation and the government and the central bank have been instrumental in driving the globalisation of India's digital payment infrastructure. UPI has made all our lives simple and easy through the convenience of instant payments. But there is more that UPI is bringing to consumers in India.

“One can automate their recurring transactions like rent, utilities, OTT subscriptions, etc with UPI AutoPay e-mandates. Pre-sanctioned credit lines on UPI will help individuals and businesses avail of loans at the click of a button," said Amit Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Easebuzz

Most UPI Apps also enable spend tracking facility and it is easy to monitor all the successful and failed transactions thereby giving full control to consumers, added Amit Kumar

According to Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, the lesser-known perks of UPI include:

1) UPI works for both push (pay) and pull (receive) transactions, works for over-the-counter (OTC) payments, 

2) UPI is a simple online transfer mechanism that works well as for multiple recurring payments such as utility bills, school fees, and other subscriptions.

3) So far, several countries, including Sri Lanka, France, the UAE, and Singapore, have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions.

4) UPI Lite is a feature for quick payments up to Rs.500/- without requiring a PIN

5) An upcoming feature of UPI Tap-and-Pay will enable quick proximity payments using Near Field Communication (NFC)

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on December 18, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed that UPI transactions have grown from 92 crores in financial year 2017-18 to 8,375 crores in 2022-23. He added that the value of UPI transactions has grown from 1 lakh crore in 2017-18 to 139 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Published: 25 Jan 2024, 02:43 PM IST
