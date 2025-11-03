UPI QR codes surge to 67.8 crore, doubling in just 18 months

The UPI (Unified Payments Interface), which has changed the way transactions are done in India, has crossed 67.8 crore QR (Quick Response) codes on its platform at the end of June this year, more than doubling in 18 months, enabling customers to pay a whopping ₹143.3 lakh crore through it in the first half (H1) of 2025 (January-June), a 23% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump.

Transaction volumes surged 35% y-o-y to 10636 crore during the timeframe. The most striking shift is the decline in average ticket size from ₹1478 in H1 2024 to ₹1348 in H1 2025, according to Worldline’s ‘India Digital Payments Report’ for H1 2025. This is due to the increase in smaller spends at kiranas, delivery platforms, mobility services, and utilities.

“This is not a weakness. It is UPI's superpower. Smaller spends at kiranas, delivery platforms, mobility services, and utilities demonstrate how QR codes have normalized as the default payment mode,” Worldline, a leading omnichannel payments technology player, said.

QR boom redefines India’s merchant network “India's payments acceptance story has undergone a dramatic shift in the last 18 months. PoS (Point of Sale) terminals grew 29% to 11.2 million (1.12 crore) from 8.6 million (86 lakh) in January 2025, Bharat QR rose 12% to 6.72 million (67.2 lakh) from 6 million (60 lakh) in January 2025, and UPI QRs more than doubled from 321.38 million (32.14 crore), up 111% to 678 million (67.8 crore) by June 2025,” the report said.

“What began with scattered QR codes has scaled into the world's largest merchant network. Micro-merchants were the catalyst. Government-backed programs enabled instant onboarding at near-zero cost, while interoperable QR economics removed infrastructure barriers. For shopkeepers, the choice was simple - free rails that offered speed, trust, and reach. Consumers followed with preference, making QR the default over card terminals,” Worldline stated.

Supporting data highlighted the scale. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) recorded 1840 crore UPI transactions in June 2025 alone, underscoring how digital acceptance has become mainstream. While traditional acceptance points expanded steadily, the sheer velocity of UPI QR adoption has reshaped the entire market.

The kirana effect: Small spends, massive scale “The implications are far-reaching. Biometric and PIN-less UPI pilots promise to unlock frictionless adoption for elderly users and feature-phone segments, signalling the next inclusion frontier,” Worldline said. “As adoption broadens, the challenge will be to balance ubiquity with sustainability while continuing to innovate for inclusion,” it said.

“For merchants, onboarding is near frictionless, with zero-cost acceptance and instant settlement. For consumers, speed and trust often outweigh the use of cards or cash. UPI has become not just a payment option, but an infrastructure layer for everyday commerce,” Worldline stated.

India's UPI engine is powered by two primary flows - P2P (Person to Person) transfers and P2M (Person to Merchant) payments. In H1 2025, P2P transactions grew 31% y-o-y to 3935 crore, while P2M transactions surged 37% y-o-y to 6701 crore.

“This tilt toward merchant payments reflects how groceries, pharmacies, food and beverage, and utilities have normalized QR pay. The shift compressed average ticket sizes but expanded the system's reach,” Worldline said.

“The P2M surge is structural, not temporary. What once relied on cash or cards is now digital by default at kirana stores and neighborhood merchants. This ‘kirana effect’ proves that ubiquity is built on countless small-value transactions rather than a few large swipes,” it said.

The scale is undeniable. P2P transaction value climbed 22% y-o-y to ₹103.86 lakh crore, while P2M surged 26% y-o-y to ₹39.48 lakh crore. “Hyper-local spends are driving frequency and stickiness. For consumers, digital is now a habit. For merchants, it delivers low-cost acceptance that builds trust and liquidity simultaneously,” Worldline stated.

In all, three UPI apps are dominant in terms of volume and value—PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. In terms of transaction volumes, in June 2025, the three apps accounted for 90.4% of all transactions. In terms of transaction value, the trio accounted for 91% of the spends in June 2025.

With widespread QR code adoption among kirana stores and small merchants, as well as growing comfort among consumers in using UPI for frequent, low-value transactions increasing at a rapid pace, the decline in ticket size has raised questions around sustainability and merchant economics.