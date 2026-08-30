UPI set for Uzbekistan rollout as India expands digital payments footprint and strengthens bilateral ties

Uzbekistan has joined the list of countries that is set to adopt the unified payment interface (UPI) system, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced today. Speaking to reporters, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said the development comes on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day long official visit to Tashkent from Saturday.
“Another important development is the UPI rollout for Uzbekistan. It adds to the global expansion of Indian digital infrastructure, which helps further digital transactions between our two countries,” George announced.
According to a PTI report, a commercial pact was firmed up between the NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Uzbekistan's National Interbank Processing Centre JSC to enable UPI apps of India to scan national QR - UZQR for making merchant payments in the Central Asian nation.
He added that both countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on mining, to support collaboration on critical minerals such as uranium, noting that “Infrastructure development is another important area. Several Indian companies are already expanding their footprint in Uzbekistan…”
India and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PTI reported.
A total of 11 agreements were inked focusing on trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure, including UPI, culture, tourism, and education.
“Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia and is at the heart of India's engagement in the region. A stronger India-Uzbekistan partnership will be a powerful force for peace, progress and prosperity in Central Asia,” Modi said in a statement.
The UPI system being implemented abroad, allows eligible customers, including Indian tourists and travelers visiting foreign countries, to securely send and receive money instantly while significantly lowering payment costs compared with conventional cross-border transfer methods.
It is designed to reduce transaction costs to a fraction of conventional transfer fees due to charges imposed by international credit or debit cards, besides additional forex processing charges. It also enables cash-free travel for tourists, allowing digital payments directly from linked Indian bank accounts without the need for significant cash in hand.
There is also benefit of near-instant payments eliminating delays and dependence on international payment networks for traditional payment methods. And UPI allows for real-time expense tracking as transactions are conducted directly from linked bank accounts or UPI apps.
As UPI acceptance widens globally, users can expect several practical advantages while travelling to participating locations. Expansion across various countries will largely benefit Indian tourists, students and business travelers abroad by allowing use familiar UPI-enabled mobile apps for payments instead of relying solely on international debit or credit cards.
Uzbekistan has become the latest on the list of countries set to adopt the online payment system. Here's a look at the countries and respective partner institutions, using UPI:
|Country
|Live for
|Partner Institution
|Live since
|Bhutan
|P2M
|RMA Bhutan
|July 2021
|Singapore
|P2M
|NETS Singapore Pte. Ltd., HitPay Payment, Solutions Pte. Ltd., LiquidPay Group Pte. Ltd.
|August 2021
|UAE
|P2M
|Mashreq Bank PSC (NeoPay), Network International, Magnati-Sole Proprietorship LLC
|April 2022
|Singapore
|P2P
|BCS Paynow
|February 2023
|France
|P2M
|LYRA Network
|February 2024
|Mauritius
|P2M
|Bank of Mauritius
|February 2024
|Sri Lanka
|P2M
|Lanka Pay Pvt. Ltd.
|February 2024
|Nepal
|P2M
|FonePay Payment Services Ltd.
|March 2024
|Qatar
|P2M
|Qatar National Bank
|September 2025
|Greece
|P2P
|Eurobank S.A.
|May 2026
|Nepal
|P2P
|Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL)
|June 2026
|Cambodia
|P2M
|Acleda Bank PLC
|June 2026
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes and only intends to spread awareness. We advise readers to check and discuss with certified experts before making any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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