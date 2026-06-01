UPI security, LPG price revision, PAN rules: Key financial changes effective from June 1

As June begins, several financial and regulatory changes are set to come into effect that could impact millions of consumers across the country. Some major changes include updates to UPI transaction security, PAN-related compliance requirements and revisions in LPG cylinder prices.

The changes are aimed at strengthening financial security, improving compliance as well as consumer services. While some updates such as enhanced UPI verification and recipient name display are designed to curb online fraud, others including higher commercial LPG prices and tax deadlines will have a direct impact on businesses, taxpayers and everyday expenses. Here are the major changes that take effect from June 1 and what consumers should know.

LPG price changes The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹42. Meanwhile, the rates of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have also been increased by ₹11, according to media reports.

The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices as of now. With this, the prices of commercial LPG have almost doubled in the last six months, with a 19 kg cylinder costing ₹1,580 in December 2025. LPG prices have been hiked six times in the first half of 2026, with the US-Iran war causing supply disruption of the cooking gas.

PAN rules change for several transactions June also brings changes to PAN-related compliance rules, with revised thresholds for several financial and property transactions. Here's the list of updated framework:

Single day cash deposit rule relaxed: PAN is no longer required for cash deposits exceeding ₹ 50,000 in a single day in specified cases.

PAN is no longer required for cash deposits exceeding 50,000 in a single day in specified cases. Higher annual cash deposit reporting threshold: The limit been increased sharply from ₹ 2.5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh.

The limit been increased sharply from 2.5 lakh to 10 lakh. Cash withdrawal limit: At the same time, annual cash withdrawals above ₹ 10 lakh will now come under PAN reporting rules.

At the same time, annual cash withdrawals above 10 lakh will now come under PAN reporting rules. Property transaction threshold raised: The limit for mandatory quoting of PAN in certain property transactions has been increased from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh.

The limit for mandatory quoting of PAN in certain property transactions has been increased from 10 lakh to 20 lakh. Higher reporting limit for property deals: The reporting limits for property transactions have also gone up from ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 45 lakh. Additionally, reporting requirements for larger transactions remain strict. High-value property deals, specified gift transactions and certain development agreements may continue to attract mandatory reporting requirements.

UPI security checks become stricter Digital payment platforms are strengthening security measures as UPI transactions continue to grow rapidly across the country. From June, certain UPI payments, particularly higher-value payments may require an additional layer of authentication beyond the standard UPI PIN.

Users could be asked to verify transactions through biometric methods such as fingerprint authentication or facial recognition, or through other device-based security checks. The move is aimed at reducing unauthorised transactions and make it harder to misuse stolen credentials.

UPI ATM withdrawals to be counted in free transaction limits UPI-enabled cardless ATM withdrawals will be treated as traditional ATM transactions for the purpose of monthly free withdrawal limits.

This means it will now be counted under a bank's monthly free withdrawal limit. If users exceed the permitted number of free transactions, charges will apply, similar to regular debit card withdrawals.

Advance tax deadline The advance tax deadline for financial year 2026-27 in India is June 15, when freelancers, traders, and anyone earning beyond a fixed salary have to pay their first installment. By this date, specified individuals must pay at least 15% of their total estimated advance tax liability for the financial year if the person's total tax liability after tax deducted at source (TDS) exceeds ₹10,000.