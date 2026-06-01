UPI security, LPG price revision, PAN rules: Key financial changes effective from June 1

As June begins, several financial and regulatory changes are set to come into effect that could impact millions of consumers across the country. Some major changes include updates to UPI transaction security, PAN-related compliance requirements and revisions in LPG cylinder prices.
The changes are aimed at strengthening financial security, improving compliance as well as consumer services. While some updates such as enhanced UPI verification and recipient name display are designed to curb online fraud, others including higher commercial LPG prices and tax deadlines will have a direct impact on businesses, taxpayers and everyday expenses. Here are the major changes that take effect from June 1 and what consumers should know.
The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹42. Meanwhile, the rates of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have also been increased by ₹11, according to media reports.
The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices as of now. With this, the prices of commercial LPG have almost doubled in the last six months, with a 19 kg cylinder costing ₹1,580 in December 2025. LPG prices have been hiked six times in the first half of 2026, with the US-Iran war causing supply disruption of the cooking gas.
June also brings changes to PAN-related compliance rules, with revised thresholds for several financial and property transactions. Here's the list of updated framework:
Additionally, reporting requirements for larger transactions remain strict. High-value property deals, specified gift transactions and certain development agreements may continue to attract mandatory reporting requirements.
Digital payment platforms are strengthening security measures as UPI transactions continue to grow rapidly across the country. From June, certain UPI payments, particularly higher-value payments may require an additional layer of authentication beyond the standard UPI PIN.
Users could be asked to verify transactions through biometric methods such as fingerprint authentication or facial recognition, or through other device-based security checks. The move is aimed at reducing unauthorised transactions and make it harder to misuse stolen credentials.
UPI-enabled cardless ATM withdrawals will be treated as traditional ATM transactions for the purpose of monthly free withdrawal limits.
This means it will now be counted under a bank's monthly free withdrawal limit. If users exceed the permitted number of free transactions, charges will apply, similar to regular debit card withdrawals.
The advance tax deadline for financial year 2026-27 in India is June 15, when freelancers, traders, and anyone earning beyond a fixed salary have to pay their first installment. By this date, specified individuals must pay at least 15% of their total estimated advance tax liability for the financial year if the person's total tax liability after tax deducted at source (TDS) exceeds ₹10,000.
People aged 60 years or more who do not have income from any business or profession during the financial year are exempt from paying advance tax.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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