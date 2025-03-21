UPI services for THESE numbers will not be available from April 1. Who will lose access, how to avoid & more

NPCI will remove UPI IDs linked to inactive mobile numbers from April 1. Users with such IDs will lose access to payment apps like Google Pay and Paytm due to security concerns over potential fraud.

Riya R Alex
Published21 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Inactive numbers will not able to use UPI services from April 1.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will remove UPI IDs connected with inactive mobile numbers from April 1. Users with such mobile numbers will not be able to use payment apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.

Why is NPCI taking action against inactive numbers?

According to NPCI, inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI IDs are a security threat. Users who change or deactivate their mobile numbers often fail to delete UPI IDs, which makes them a possible risk. If such numbers are given to somebody else in the future, fraudsters could misuse them. To avoid this situation, NPCI has asked banks and payment apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm to remove inactive numbers from the UPI network.

Who will lose access to UPI payments?

  • If the mobile number has changed and it is not updated with the bank, such users will lose access.
  • People who have deactivated their numbers without updating them to their banks.
  • Inactive mobile numbers that have not been used for services, such as calls, SMS, etc, will be removed from the UPI network.
  • UPI users with mobile numbers are reassigned to somebody else.

How to avoid it?

  • Make sure that the mobile numbers linked to the bank account are active. If not, users should activate them as soon as possible.
  • Users must update their mobile number with the bank account linked to UPI.
  • If any mobile number linked to the UPI ID is inactive, UPI users can get a new number to avoid discontinuation of services before April 1.

What will banks do?

  • NPCI has asked banks and payment service providers to regularly check and remove inactive, reassigned or deactivated mobile numbers.
  • Banks will send a notification to users with inactive numbers before cancelling UPI services.
  • If the users do not activate their mobile numbers after warnings by the banks, the UPI ID will be removed to avoid fraud.
  • Banks will not remove UPI access to IDs whose mobile numbers are updated before April 1.

First Published:21 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST
