UPI services for THESE numbers will not be available from April 1. Who will lose access, how to avoid & more

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will remove UPI IDs connected with inactive mobile numbers from April 1. Users with such mobile numbers will not be able to use payment apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.

Why is NPCI taking action against inactive numbers?

According to NPCI, inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI IDs are a security threat. Users who change or deactivate their mobile numbers often fail to delete UPI IDs, which makes them a possible risk. If such numbers are given to somebody else in the future, fraudsters could misuse them. To avoid this situation, NPCI has asked banks and payment apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm to remove inactive numbers from the UPI network.