UPI sets new record: Transactions reach ₹29.9 lakh crore in May

Transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a an all-time high in May, with the total value of transactions surging to ₹29.90 lakh crore and volumes reaching 23.2 billion, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
The surge was driven by increased consumer spending during the summer travel season and higher digital payments linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The latest figures reflect the rising appeal of digital payments in India, with UPI maintaining its position as the country's most widely used payment platform for both merchant and person-to-person transactions.
NPCI's report also showed that the value of UPI transactions was at ₹29.03 lakh crore in April against ₹25.14 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering a 19% growth on an annual basis.
In terms of volume, UPI transactions climbed to a record 23.2 billion in May, marking a 24% increase from 18.67 billion transactions in the corresponding period. The latest figure also surpassed the 22.35 billion transactions processed in April 2026, highlighting the continued growth in digital payment adoption across the country.
May's numbers reflect strong organic demand, Akash Sinha, the co-founder and CEO of Cashfree Payments was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that summer travel, IPL 2026, and seasonal consumer spending drove 23.20 billion transactions worth ₹29.90 lakh crore during the month, which is a healthy month-on-month recovery and a continuation of UPI's steady upward trajectory.
The RBI's Payments Systems Report shows UPI's average ticket size has declined from ₹1,848 in 2021 to ₹1,313 in 2025, he said, adding, this is not a concern, it is a sign of a maturing ecosystem.
"The next growth frontier will be additive to all of this. Credit-on-UPI is still in early innings and represents a significant new volume pool. Cross-border UPI is live in over eight countries and expanding, bringing a whole new transaction category onto the rails," he told the news agency.
India's UPI already operational in seven other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius, allowing users to make seamless digital payments using the platform, PTI reported.
NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA). The body is responsible for operating the UPI facility used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases and payments.
(with inputs from PTI)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.