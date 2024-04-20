UPI share to be capped at 30 percent: NPCI to review its decision by year-end, says report
'The 30 percent cap was announced in November 2022 in an apparent bid to end the duopoly of PhonePe and Google Pay, which have collectively 86 per cent of the UPI market share in terms of transaction volumes. These two hold 48.3 per cent and 37.6 per cent share, respectively.
The NPCI is likely to review its decision to implement a 30 per cent cap on the market share of payment players offering Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services by the end of 2024, reported Business Standard.
