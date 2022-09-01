UPI transactions: Digital payment rose to 10.73 lakh crore in August

Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to ₹10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data.

