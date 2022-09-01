Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
UPI transactions: Digital payment rose to 10.73 lakh crore in August

In July 2022, the UPI-based digital transaction value stood at 10.63 lakh crore.
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

  • The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to 10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data.

In July 2022, the UPI-based digital transaction value stood at 10.63 lakh crore.

In June, there were 5.86 billion transactions, valued at worth 10.14 lakh crore.

IMPS transactions

Of the other data sets on the NCPI framework, the instant transfer-based IMPS clocked transactions worth 4.46 lakh crore in August, relating to a total of 46.69 crore transactions.

In July, it stood at 4.45 lakh crore in value terms through a total of 46.08 crore transactions.

Aadhaar-based payment (AePS) transactions

In terms of Aadhaar-based payment -- AePS -- the transactions came down by nearly 10 per cent to 27,186 crore in August, as against 30,199 crore in previous month. The number of transactions fell to 10.56 crore from 11 crore.

