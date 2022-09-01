UPI transactions: Digital payment rose to 10.73 lakh crore in August

The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to ₹10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data.
In July, it stood at ₹4.45 lakh crore in value terms through a total of 46.08 crore transactions.
Aadhaar-based payment (AePS) transactions
In terms of Aadhaar-based payment -- AePS -- the transactions came down by nearly 10 per cent to ₹27,186 crore in August, as against ₹30,199 crore in previous month. The number of transactions fell to 10.56 crore from 11 crore.
