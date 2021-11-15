The use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across the country has jumped 70 times in the last four years, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) has said. A special research report from State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department – A guide to formalisation of economy since FY18 says that as many as 3.5 billion transactions worth ₹6.3 trillion were recorded through UPI in the month of October 2021 making a jump of 100 per cent while transaction value jumped of nearly 103 per cent compared to October 2020

"Indian consumers have now migrated big time to better technology platform like UPI that does not require the intervention of a POS machine and factor authentications. UPI transactions have jumped 70 times in the last 4 years," the report says.

The report has been authored by Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

“Indian consumers now prefer convenience in payments through the click of a button. The vast quantity of information that is produced as a passive by-product of the use of such UPI transactions holds a great promise as a transformative resource for real-time policy and evidence-based policy making," the report further said.

Data shows that UPI transactions have jumped 69 times since 2017, while debit card transactions have commensurately stagnated indicating people preference and shift to UPI mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across the country and said the digital transactions in India has jumped 19 times in the last seven years.

"UPI has become the world's leading country in terms of digital transactions in a very short span of time. In just seven years, digital transactions in India has jumped 19 times. Today our banking system is operational 24 hours, 7 days and 12 months anytime, anywhere in the country," the Prime Minister said while speaking at the launch of two customer-centric initiatives of RBI.

