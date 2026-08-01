UPI transactions hit record ₹29.9 lakh crore in July; volume rises to 23.66 billion

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) again reached a record high of ₹29.9 lakh crore in July, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI transactions touched a record high of ₹29.9 lakh crore in May 2026.

As per the data released on Saturday, UPI transactions in volume terms were 23.66 billion in July, higher than 23.2 billion in May and 22.72 billion in June.

The value of transactions was ₹29.88 lakh crore in July, up from ₹25.08 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering 19 per cent annual growth.

UPI transactions in volume terms were 19.46 billion in June 2026.

"UPI continues to strengthen the foundation of India's digital payments ecosystem. In July 2026, it processed 23.66 billion transactions worth ₹29.88 lakh crore, reaffirming its role as the preferred mode of payment for millions of Indians," PayNearby MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj said.

As UPI adoption deepens, the focus must remain on building trust, awareness and ease of usage at the grassroots, he said, adding that strengthening these foundations will be essential to ensuring that the growth of digital payments translates into wider and more meaningful financial inclusion across Bharat.

UPI is now live in about ten countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar, positioning India as a global leader in digital payments.

Its growing international adoption is boosting remittances, promoting financial inclusion, and strengthening India's position in the global fintech landscape.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).