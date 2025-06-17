UPI transactions' response time cuts down from 30 to 15 seconds. Check details

Following an NPCI circular dated April 26, response time of UPI transactions is seen to be reduced from 30 seconds to 15 with effect from June 16.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had issued a circular in April telling banks to ensure that the response time is reduced as per the table given below.

Lower response time w.e.f. June 16 The changes were announced in a bid to streamline the performance of UPI. The request pay and response pay is revised from 30 seconds to 15, reads the circular. And when someone has to check the transaction status, the response time is reduced from 30 seconds to 10.

When it comes to transaction reversal, the response time is reduced to 10 seconds from 30 earlier. And finally, for validating addresses, the response time is supposed to be reduced from 15 seconds to 10.

UPI API Existing (seconds) Revised (seconds) Request Pay, Response Pay (debit and credit) 30 15 Check transaction status 30 10 Transaction reversal (debit and credit) 30 10 Validate Address 15 10

NPCI told the banks and payment service providers (PSP) to ensure that they make the necessary changes in their system so that the responses are handled within the revised time.

The members were also requested to ensure that the changes to the response time should not affect the technical decline thresholds.

It is worth pointing out that UPI faced an outage in April early as a result of a technical issue. “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” NPCI had said in the social media post on X on April 12.

The data also showed that nearly 76 per cent of UPI users were facing troubles related to online payments, while 23 per cent of UPI users could not transfer funds. It came to notice that this was the second UPI outage in the last 10 days where users have experienced disruption related to digital payments and online transactions through the interface.