UPI reigns supreme; share of prepaid instruments in digital payments drops 24% in two years, shows RBI data

The latest RBI data revealed that the share of prepaid payment instruments fell from 1.43 lakh crore in H2 2019 to 1.08 lakh crore in H2 2024, a 24 per cent decline in two years.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated29 Jan 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Prepaid payment instruments, or PPIs, facilitate the purchase of goods and services and the conduct of financial services against the money reloaded in them.

The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed a noticeable decline in the share of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), while there was a massive surge in the share of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the entire digital payment ecosystem.

In value terms, the share of PPIs declined from 1.43 lakh crore in H2 2019 to 1.08 lakh crore in H2 2024, a massive fall of 24 per cent in a span of just two years, reveals the latest RBI data.

In the past one year alone, the share of prepaid payment instruments declined from 1.46 lakh crore (in H2 2023) to 1.08 lakh crore, reporting a fall of 26 per cent.

Also Read | RBI allows UPI for prepaid payment instruments via third party applications

Volume terms

When the same data is evaluated in volume terms, the share of PPIs has fallen from 39,336 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reporting a drop of 12.28 per cent in the past one year.

In the past two years, however, the PPI share has declined from 37,018 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reflecting a fall of 6.7 per cent.

Transactions in value terms

H2 2020   21 trillion
H2 2021   42 trillion
H2 2022   69 trillion
H2 2023   99 trillion
H2 2024   130 trillion

Surge in UPI

As the saying goes, someone’s loss is someone else’s gain. While the share of PPI has declined, the ratio of transactions carried out via UPI has seen a rise. As the table below shows, the value of UPI transactions jumped from 21 trillion in H2 2021 to 130 trillion in H2 2024, reflecting a spike of 519 per cent.

Also Read | From Feb 1, these UPI transactions to be declined by the system

In the past two years (H2 to H2), UPI transactions (in value terms) showed a rise of 88 per cent whereas it increased from 69 trillion to 130 trillion. In the past one year, the rise led to a 31 per cent hike.

Notably, the RBI recently allowed the users of PPIs to access UPI services via third party applications. This was seen as a move to give a boost to the digital payment ecosystem in India. 

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 05:05 PM IST
