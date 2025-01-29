UPI reigns supreme; share of prepaid instruments in digital payments drops 24% in two years, shows RBI data

The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed a noticeable decline in the share of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), while there was a massive surge in the share of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the entire digital payment ecosystem.
In value terms, the share of PPIs declined from ₹1.43 lakh crore in H2 2019 to 1.08 lakh crore in H2 2024, a massive fall of 24 per cent in a span of just two years, reveals the latest RBI data.
In the past one year alone, the share of prepaid payment instruments declined from ₹1.46 lakh crore (in H2 2023) to ₹1.08 lakh crore, reporting a fall of 26 per cent.
When the same data is evaluated in volume terms, the share of PPIs has fallen from 39,336 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reporting a drop of 12.28 per cent in the past one year.
In the past two years, however, the PPI share has declined from 37,018 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reflecting a fall of 6.7 per cent.
|H2 2020
|21 trillion
|H2 2021
|42 trillion
|H2 2022
|69 trillion
|H2 2023
|99 trillion
|H2 2024
|130 trillion
As the saying goes, someone’s loss is someone else’s gain. While the share of PPI has declined, the ratio of transactions carried out via UPI has seen a rise. As the table below shows, the value of UPI transactions jumped from ₹21 trillion in H2 2021 to ₹130 trillion in H2 2024, reflecting a spike of 519 per cent.
In the past two years (H2 to H2), UPI transactions (in value terms) showed a rise of 88 per cent whereas it increased from ₹69 trillion to ₹130 trillion. In the past one year, the rise led to a 31 per cent hike.
Notably, the RBI recently allowed the users of PPIs to access UPI services via third party applications. This was seen as a move to give a boost to the digital payment ecosystem in India.