UPI reigns supreme; share of prepaid instruments in digital payments drops 24% in two years, shows RBI data

The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed a noticeable decline in the share of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), while there was a massive surge in the share of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the entire digital payment ecosystem.

In value terms, the share of PPIs declined from ₹1.43 lakh crore in H2 2019 to 1.08 lakh crore in H2 2024, a massive fall of 24 per cent in a span of just two years, reveals the latest RBI data.

Advertisement

In the past one year alone, the share of prepaid payment instruments declined from ₹1.46 lakh crore (in H2 2023) to ₹1.08 lakh crore, reporting a fall of 26 per cent.

Also Read | RBI allows UPI for prepaid payment instruments via third party applications

Volume terms When the same data is evaluated in volume terms, the share of PPIs has fallen from 39,336 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reporting a drop of 12.28 per cent in the past one year.

In the past two years, however, the PPI share has declined from 37,018 lakh to 34,503 lakh, reflecting a fall of 6.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Transactions in value terms

H2 2020 21 trillion H2 2021 42 trillion H2 2022 69 trillion H2 2023 99 trillion H2 2024 130 trillion

Surge in UPI As the saying goes, someone’s loss is someone else’s gain. While the share of PPI has declined, the ratio of transactions carried out via UPI has seen a rise. As the table below shows, the value of UPI transactions jumped from ₹21 trillion in H2 2021 to ₹130 trillion in H2 2024, reflecting a spike of 519 per cent.

Also Read | From Feb 1, these UPI transactions to be declined by the system

In the past two years (H2 to H2), UPI transactions (in value terms) showed a rise of 88 per cent whereas it increased from ₹69 trillion to ₹130 trillion. In the past one year, the rise led to a 31 per cent hike.

Advertisement