UPI transactions surge 650% in semi-urban, rural stores: PayNearby

Cash withdrawal business through micro ATMs and AePS, which continues to be one of the major income drivers for semi urban and rural digital counters, has seen an overall growth of 8% in value and 9% in volume respectively. Cash withdrawals through micro ATM has witnessed a 25% increase in value and 28% increase in volume as compared to the same period last year. This growth figure shows the growing role played by this portable digital device in ensuring easy accessibility of bank accounts, while helping merchants use cash-at-store more effectively and augment their income. However, there has been a slight dip in the average cash withdrawal per transaction from ₹2620 in 2021 to ₹2595 in 2022.

