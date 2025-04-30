UPI transactions to get faster with lower response time from June 16. Check details here

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out a regime of faster response time of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions. In a recent circular dated April 26, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a set of revised timelines for different category of UPI transactions.

For request pay and response pay (debit and credit) on UPI, the revised response time will be 15 seconds instead of 30 earlier, reads the circular.

For checking the status of transactions, the revised response time will be 10 seconds instead of 30 earlier. For transaction reversal, existing response time is 30 seconds which will now be reduced to 10 seconds.

UPI API Existing response time Revised response time Request pay, response pay 30 15 Check transaction status 30 10 Transaction reversal 30 10 Validate Address 15 10

And if someone wants to validate the address, the revised response time will be 10 seconds instead of 15 earlier.

NPCI has also stated in its circular that the revisions are being made to improve the experience of UPI users. The banks and payment service providers (PSPs) are supposed to ensure that they make the necessary changes in their system so that responses are handled within the revised time. If the members have any dependency/ configuration changes at partner/ merchant's end, the same also has to be taken accordingly.

Changes to roll out from June 16 The digital payments body also clarified that the members are requested to ensure that the changes to the response time do not adversely impact the technical decline thresholds.

These changes will be implemented with effect from June 16, 2025.

It is worth pointing out that UPI faced an outage early this month as a result of a technical issued. “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” NPCI had said in the social media post on X on April 12.