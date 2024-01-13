UPI users alert! Five new rules related to Unified Payments Interface you must know
The transaction limit for UPI payments has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, encouraging the adoption of the system for transactions involving hospitals and educational institutions
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been instrumental in driving the digital payments revolution in India. The new year brings enhanced convenience, financial inclusivity, and secured transactions for Indian consumers, powered by UPI. “In 2024, UPI will continue to grow at about 60% in terms of volume above 2023 UPI transactions; P2M will continue to trend higher than that of P2P transactions; P2M will be about 60% of the total UPI volume," said Mehul Mistry, Global Head-Strategy, Digital Financial Services & Partnerships, Wibmo, A PayU Company.