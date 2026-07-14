UPI vs Credit Cards: Experts explain how to choose right payment method for everyday spending

The nation’s rapidly evolving digital payment ecosystem has completely transformed how citizens interact financially, spend and make payments, with UPI and credit cards emerging as two of the most widely used payment options.

Both forms of payment offer users comfort, convenience, speed and security, especially for payments such as bills, utilities, groceries and other day-to-day expenses.

These credit tools cater to different financial needs and spending habits. Choosing between them depends entirely on factors such as individual preferences, cash flow needs, financial discipline and long-term economic goals.

Here, we discuss the differences between the two in detail, their features and expert insights on how you can use them to your advantage.

UPI vs credit cards: Quick comparison

Parameter UPI Credit Cards Source of funds Directly linked to a bank account Credit line provided by the issuer Payment Instant debit from the account Pay later within the billing cycle Best suited for Daily purchases, small-ticket payments Large purchases, travel, and online shopping Rewards Limited cashback/offers Reward points, cashback, travel benefits Credit history Does not build a credit score or boost future borrowing potential Helps build credit history and boosts future borrowing potential with timely repayments Interest No interest in payments Interest applies if dues are not paid in full

Furthermore, as technology advances, digital payments are gaining greater traction. It is good to be aware of the pros and cons of these payment methods so that you can make sound financial decisions based on the given situation.

UPI has made cashless transactions more transparent and effortless. However, credit cards continue to offer benefits that can extend beyond payments, especially if you want to build a neat credit profile.

Kaushik Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, LendingPlate, explains this in detail. He says, “UPI and credit cards address the same customer need but differ in how consumers pay. While UPI allows users to spend directly from their existing bank balance, credit cards provide a line of credit with repayment at a later date. UPI has emerged as the more popular payment mode due to its free, seamless, and widely accessible nature for anyone with a bank account. Credit cards, with penetration in India still at around 5%, remain a more premium payment instrument available to a relatively smaller segment of consumers seeking greater financial flexibility and rewards.”

Beyond convenience: Financial implications The core difference between the two payment modes goes beyond comfort; it directly affects how day-to-day users manage their finances, debt and repayments.

UPI is a method that permits users to spend within their available bank balance. Credit cards are different; they can offer users greater flexibility, help build better credit scores, boost overall credit profiles and make future borrowing plans easier to secure when used responsibly.

Subhankar Mishra, Interim Managing Director, Equifax India, says, “The fundamental difference lies in debit versus credit. UPI functions as a digital debit, instantly deducting money from your linked savings account. Conversely, credit cards offer an interest-free period, allowing your funds to earn interest in your account while you spend. Crucially, disciplined credit card usage builds a strong credit history, which helps you secure loans in the future.”

Complementary tools, not competitors Experts say credit cards should not be viewed as a competitor to UPI. In fact, both should be viewed as complementary financial tools serving distinct objectives. Focus should be on understanding them properly.

Shakti Sekhawat, Business Head, Bharatloan, says, “UPI and credit cards complement different financial needs. UPI simplifies routine payments, whereas credit cards offer flexibility, rewards, and purchasing power when used responsibly. Consumers should choose the payment mode based on their requirements while maintaining financial discipline and ensuring timely repayments to avoid unnecessary debt.”

Adding to this, Dr Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle, highlighted the importance of treating UPI and credit cards as complementary tools rather than competitors. He said, “The debate isn't UPI versus credit cards; they serve different purposes. UPI has become the default for daily transactions, while credit cards remain the preferred choice for higher-value spends where rewards, credit and purchase protection add meaningful value.”

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. UPI is well-suited for day-to-day spending and budget planning. Credit cards are a slightly different credit tool that offer much-needed financial flexibility, convenience, rewards and a unique opportunity to build a healthy credit history when utilised effectively.