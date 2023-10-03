UPI vs UPI Lite: Transaction limit, other key differences between these two India's digital payment systems explained
UPI and UPI Lite are two digital payment systems in India. UPI is comprehensive, while UPI Lite is simplified for basic functionality
UPI vs UPI Lite: United Payments Interface (UPI) and UPI Lite represent two facets of digital payment systems. UPI, a comprehensive platform, enables seamless transactions, linking multiple bank accounts, and offers a wide range of services. On the other hand, UPI Lite is a simplified version, catering to users seeking basic functionality. It's like a basic mobile phone with call and text capabilities.