Home >Money >Personal Finance >'UPI-Help' feature for digital payments goes live on Bhim app for SBI, HDFC Bank, others

'UPI-Help' feature for digital payments goes live on Bhim app for SBI, HDFC Bank, others

(Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • This UPI-Help shall help users register complaint online using their BHIM app for UPI transactions as well as resolve complaints online for person-to-person transactions
  • Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon, NPCI stated

In order to address issues and resolve complaints of users while conducting UPI transactions, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday launched ‘UPI-Help’ on BHIM app as a part of Digi-Help stack by NPCI, the umbrella entity for fintech companies said.

This UPI-Help shall help users register complaint online using their BHIM UPI app for UPI transactions as well as resolve complaints online for person-to-person transactions.

The UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app for the following:

1. Check status for pending transactions

2. Raise complaint for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary

3. Raise complaint for merchant transactions

Currently, the UPI-Help option has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon, NPCI stated.

"The RBI’s initiative of introducing ODR is paving the way to empower customers to confidently adopt digital payments and go cashless. The other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help for creating a strengthened digital payment ecosystem focussed towards customer protection," it further said.

