UPI-linked PF claim settlement facility rollout delayed: Expected launch timeline and key benefits for EPFO members

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has delayed the rollout of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-linked claim settlement facility as it works to resolve technical issues with its upgraded digital platform, according to a Business Standard report published on 26 July.

The facility, which was earlier expected to be launched by the end of FY26 (March 2026), is now likely to be introduced in August. The delay comes after members reported multiple issues following the launch of EPFO’s upgraded Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES 2.01) platform earlier this month.

Here is what EPF subscribers need to know about the expected rollout, how the facility will work and its potential benefits.

Why has EPFO delayed the UPI-linked claim facility? EPFO is currently focusing on resolving technical issues reported after the migration to its upgraded CITES 2.01 platform.

According to Business Standard, members have complained about missing details of older provident fund accounts on the revamped portal, login failures, slow loading speeds and delays in claim processing.

The retirement fund body is prioritising the stabilisation of CITES 2.01 before introducing new digital services, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

Major issues on the platform are expected to be resolved by the first week of August, after which the UPI-linked claim settlement facility may be rolled out.

How will the UPI-linked PF claim facility work? The proposed facility will allow EPF members to receive eligible claim settlements directly into their bank accounts through a BHIM-linked UPI interface.

The system will work alongside the existing National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT)-based payment mechanism instead of replacing it. This means members will continue to have the existing payment option even after the introduction of the UPI-based system.

Business Standard reported that Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the proposal for UPI-based EPF claim settlements in 2025 as part of the EPFO 3.0 reforms.

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Key benefits of UPI-linked PF claim settlement facility The UPI-linked facility is expected to provide several benefits to EPF members:

Faster claim settlements: The facility aims to enable quicker credit of eligible PF claims directly into members’ bank accounts, reducing waiting time.

The facility aims to enable quicker credit of eligible PF claims directly into members’ bank accounts, reducing waiting time. Simpler withdrawal process: Integration with UPI can make the claim settlement process more convenient by reducing dependence on traditional banking channels.

Integration with UPI can make the claim settlement process more convenient by reducing dependence on traditional banking channels. Improved digital access: The facility is expected to strengthen EPFO’s digital services and provide members with a smoother online experience. EPFO’s UPI integration is part of CITES 2.01 modernisation project The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in its release dated 29 March 2025, said that the UPI-based facility will allow immediate credit of eligible claims directly into members’ bank accounts.

The ministry said the development of application programming interfaces (APIs) and system integration with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is being carried out by C-DAC, EPFO’s technology partner.

The integration is part of EPFO’s IT modernisation project, CITES 2.01, and aims to ensure a smoother rollout of the digital claim settlement facility while improving ease of access for subscribers, according to the ministry’s release.