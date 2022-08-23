UPI's dominance in payments landscape: What data shows

A recent discussion paper by the Reserve Bank of India sought feedback on the idea of levying charges on digital payments, including on UPI. The ministry of finance on Sunday rejected the idea, calling UPI a "digital public good". The ministry's clear stance is telling: since its launch in 2016, the UPI-based payment system has become one of the most popular modes of payments due to its ease of use, reliability and security. So much so that three in every four digital financial transactions in the country are now UPI-based.

