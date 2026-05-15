UPI's per-day and per-transaction limit set at ₹2 lakh in Europe. What it means for users

To expand the reach of UPI Global Acceptance, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently revised the limits and the list of countries enabled for the facility.

The per-transaction and per-day limit for UPI Global Acceptance in Europe (P2M) has now been increased to ₹2 lakh. NPCI said in a statement that each member bank may set its own limits, subject to the overall applicable norms.

NPCI has also updated the list of countries that are enabled for UPI Global Acceptance. Here is the consolidated list of country and currency codes:

Country Transaction Currency Code Country Code Bahrain BHD BH Cambodia KHR KH Canada CAD CA Kuwait KWD KW New Zealand NZD NZ Oman OMR OM South Africa ZAR ZA Switzerland CHF CH

The NPCI circular dated 29 April 2026 states that for regions other than Europe, UPI Global Acceptance transaction limits will continue to be governed by its earlier circular issued in October 2023. The circular mentioned that the per-transaction limit for UPI Global is the same as that of UPI (i.e., up to ₹10 lakh).

That circular in 2023 also announced the launch of international mobile application payment acceptance through UPI QR code. That was aimed to enable Indian merchants to accept payments from international customers through their ‘international mobile application’ by scanning UPI QR codes in India.

Other daily limits Notably, NCPI on 15 September 2025 had raised the daily transaction limits to ₹10 lakh (cumulative limits) for five categories, such as insurance premiums and capital markets, travel, and the government e-marketplace.

As per the limits set last year, credit card bill payments can be made up to ₹5 lakh per transaction, up from ₹2 lakh, with a daily cap of ₹6 lakh, increased from ₹5 lakh. In jewellery purchases, the per- transaction limit remains at ₹2 lakh, but the daily ceiling rose to ₹6 lakh last year.

Hospital and education payments, whose daily limits had earlier been raised to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh in previous circulars, stay unchanged. For each transaction, too, the cap remains at ₹5 lakh and investments in government securities, including via the RBI Direct platform, have a daily limit of ₹10 lakh.