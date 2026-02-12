US 2025 tax returns: What is the deadline to file taxes? What happens if you miss it during the 2026 tax filing season?

US tax filing update: Millions of US citizens are preparing to file their 2025 federal income tax returns as the 2026 tax filing season is in full swing the country.

As the 2026 tax filing season comes, it is important to know the deadline for filing 2025 tax returns. Taxpayers who delay filing their taxes often have to face penalties, late fees and other issues. A survey by Investment Property Exchange Services has found that 31% taxpayers admitted to waiting to file their taxes.

When is the deadline to file 2025 tax return? The 2025 tax filing deadline falls on 15 April 2026, which ends the 2026 tax season. This day is popularly known as the Tax Day in the US.

What happens if you miss tax filing deadline? You may have to face several consequences and penalties if you miss the 2025 tax filing deadline on 15 April.

Taxpayers who fail to file their 2025 tax returns may face a failure-to-file penalty. This penalty is equal to 5% of the taxes that the taxpayer has not paid after credits. The failure-to-file penalty is charged each month, or part of a month, that the return is late. The penalty can be charged for up to a period of five months.

If you are late in filing taxes by more than 60 days, you may have to pay a penalty of 100% of the taxes or as much as $485, whichever amount is lower.

Not just this, you may also face a failure-to-pay penalty. This penalty is charged at a much smaller rate at about 0.5% of your unpaid taxes. However, the penalty is reapplied each month until you max out at 25% of your unpaid balance.

This means even a short delay can lead to substantially increased payments.

Who needs to file taxes? Most US citizens or permanent residents who work in the US have to file a tax return, according to the IRS website. This means that millions of US citizens will file the 2025 taxes in the 2026 tax filing season.

Generally, you need to file your taxes if you fall under these categories —

Your income is over the filing requirement

You have over $400 in net earnings from self-employment (side jobs or other independent work)

You had other situations that require you to file.

How to apply for an extension to file your taxes during 2026 tax filing season? It is possible to get an extension to file your taxes during the 2026 tax filing season. The IRS, which is the official tax wing of the US administration, has laid out a process for requesting a tax filing extension through different methods.

"Use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension," according to the IRS tax filing extension website.

“To request an extension by mail, file Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return,” the website says.

One can file the 2025 tax by mail, online with an IRS e-filing partner or through a tax professional, it added.