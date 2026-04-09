Why US bond yields at 4.28% won't unlock a foreign capital wave into India

Arihant Bardia
4 min read9 Apr 2026, 10:42 AM IST
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Capital allocation into Indian equities is a function of three variables: earnings growth visibility, starting valuations, and the taxation framework.
Summary
With the 10-year US Treasury yield hovering around 4.28%, the case for a meaningful, sustained influx of overseas capital into Indian markets remains dim. But why is it so?

There is a prevailing narrative in domestic markets that as US Treasury yields drift lower, a tide of foreign capital will inevitably wash into India. The logic is intuitive: lower US yields compress the risk-free rate, prompting global investors to seek alternatives in higher-growth emerging markets like India. But intuitive logic and market reality often diverge, and today, they diverge meaningfully.

With the 10-year US Treasury yield hovering around 4.28%, the case for a meaningful, sustained influx of overseas capital into India remains dim. But why is that the case?

The interest rate differential is not compelling enough

For global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and large asset managers, allocation decisions are not driven solely by nominal yield spreads.

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The calculus is more rigorous: risk-adjusted returns in dollar terms. A US Treasury at 4.28% offers a risk-free, USD-denominated return. To justify moving capital into India, a foreign portfolio investor must believe that India's expected equity returns, after accounting for INR depreciation against the USD and the India risk premium, will deliver meaningfully superior returns in dollar terms.

At current levels, that threshold is difficult to clear. The opportunity cost of moving out of US Treasuries remains high. Until we see US yields compress more aggressively (closer to the 3.5% range or below) the urgency for global capital to rotate into emerging markets like India will remain limited.

Equity and debt: Neither is a magnet today

Capital allocation into Indian equities is a function of three variables: earnings growth visibility, starting valuations, and the taxation framework. On all three counts, India currently faces headwinds. Earnings momentum, while improving at a broader level, 456 companies in our tracking universe showed revenue growth of 11.6% YoY and PAT growth of 15% YoY, has not yet translated into the kind of earnings surprise cycle that compels foreign re-rating.

India also remains one of the most expensive equity markets globally, which structurally increases downside risk for a dollar-denominated investor. The taxation framework for FPIs adds another layer of friction, and capital gains structures that are less favourable than those in peer markets act as a quiet but persistent deterrent to sustained foreign participation.

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On the debt side, the story is similarly subdued. Meaningful movement into Indian fixed income will require a more aggressive rate-cut cycle from the US Federal Reserve, compressing yields further and prompting global fixed-income investors to seek incremental yield elsewhere. That point has not yet arrived.

Tactical money, not structural conviction

Any capital that arrives in the near term is more likely to be tactical, short- to medium-term positioning driven by relative yield movements or temporary arbitrage windows. This is "hot money" in the truest sense: quick to enter and quicker to exit when US yields tick back up or when risk sentiment shifts.

Indian investors should not mistake episodic FPI activity for structural conviction. Durable, long-term overseas investment in India will depend on a different set of triggers such as sustained earnings delivery quarter after quarter, policy predictability, and relative valuation discipline. None of these can be manufactured by global liquidity alone.

Where overseas capital will land, when it comes

If and when international money does find its way to India, it will not be broad-based. Attention will concentrate in sectors that offer what foreign investors prioritise: scalability, liquidity, and earnings visibility.

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Financial services will attract attention as a proxy for India's domestic growth and credit expansion cycle. Consumer-oriented businesses carry the structural appeal of India's long-term consumption story. And manufacturing, particularly themes aligned with global supply chain diversification away from China is increasingly on the radar of global allocators looking to participate in India's industrial re-rating.

A word for domestic investors

From a domestic lens, India often appears uniquely attractive because local investors have limited alternatives for capital deployment. But global capital is far more mobile. Developed markets, particularly the US, can offer comparable or even superior risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility and currency risk.

This is the reality check: sustained foreign inflows will depend less on global liquidity and more on India’s ability to deliver consistent earnings, maintain policy stability, and exercise valuation discipline. The fundamentals are strengthening, but global capital will follow only when performance proves durable over time.

Arihant Bardia is the founder and CIO of Valtrust. Views are personal

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