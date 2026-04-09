There is a prevailing narrative in domestic markets that as US Treasury yields drift lower, a tide of foreign capital will inevitably wash into India. The logic is intuitive: lower US yields compress the risk-free rate, prompting global investors to seek alternatives in higher-growth emerging markets like India. But intuitive logic and market reality often diverge, and today, they diverge meaningfully.
Why US bond yields at 4.28% won't unlock a foreign capital wave into India
SummaryWith the 10-year US Treasury yield hovering around 4.28%, the case for a meaningful, sustained influx of overseas capital into Indian markets remains dim. But why is it so?
There is a prevailing narrative in domestic markets that as US Treasury yields drift lower, a tide of foreign capital will inevitably wash into India. The logic is intuitive: lower US yields compress the risk-free rate, prompting global investors to seek alternatives in higher-growth emerging markets like India. But intuitive logic and market reality often diverge, and today, they diverge meaningfully.
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