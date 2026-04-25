US Child Tax Credit: What to expect in 2026

If you have dependents under 17, you likely qualify for the Child Tax Credit (CTC). While the 2021 expansion under the American Rescue Plan was temporary, the OBBB (Our Better Budget Bill) has introduced permanent updates for the 2026 tax year and beyond.
A tax credit provides a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your tax liability. This differs from a deduction, which only lowers the amount of your income subject to tax. For example, if you owe $3,000 but have a $1,000 credit, your final bill drops to $2,000.
For the 2026 tax year, the maximum credit is $2,200 per child (up from $2,000 in 2025). The OBBB has implemented several key shifts:
Note on Income Limits: The Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) thresholds remain unchanged. Phase-outs begin at $200,000 for single/head-of-household filers and $400,000 for joint filers.
To claim a dependent, the IRS requires they meet seven specific tests:
You can claim the CTC on Form 1040 (line 12a) or Form 1040NR (line 49). To calculate your exact benefit, use the IRS "Child Tax Credit and Credit for Other Dependents Worksheet."
If you encounter issues with missing or incorrect payments, visit the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal. If the portal indicates a payment was sent but not received, you can initiate a trace by submitting Form 3911 via mail or fax.
Beyond the standard Child Tax Credit, there are further federal and state provisions designed to support families in caring for their dependents.
The CDCTC is available to individuals with earned income who pay for care services for a dependent while they work or seek employment. Unlike the standard CTC, which is limited to minor children, the CDCTC can be applied to aging parents or disabled relatives.
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