What the US CLARITY Act could mean for crypto—and its ripple effect on India

The global digital asset market is at the cusp of a possible structural shift as the US Senate prepares to vote on the CLARITY Act. Having cleared the House in July 2025 and the Senate Banking Committee in May 2026, the legislation marks a potential transition from unpredictable "regulation-by-enforcement" towards a comprehensive statutory market structure.
India, meanwhile, continues to manage crypto assets through strict compliance guardrails covering taxation, anti-money laundering (AML) and tax reporting, rather than through a dedicated market regulator.