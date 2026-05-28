US degree now costs more than a 2BHK in Bengaluru and Gurgaon – How parents are prioritising

For Indian parents, sending their children abroad for higher education is increasingly becoming an emotional decision with massive financial consequences.
To put things in perspective, the cost of foreign education today — roughly ₹2.5 crore — is comparable to buying a decent apartment in cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad. And if current trends continue, the same course could cost nearly ₹5 crore by 2036 due to rupee depreciation and rising global tuition fees.
“Today, a full foreign education in a Western country can easily cost around $250,000 — or nearly ₹2.5 crore. And despite this staggering number, nearly 90% of Indian parents surveyed by HSBC said they still want to send their children overseas for higher studies,” explains Saurabh Mukherjea from Marcellus Investment Managers
In fact, a Parliamentary Standing Committee report showed that outstanding education loans in India rose from around ₹52,000 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹1.4 lakh crore now.
“The biggest reason for this is the falling value of the rupee. In simple terms, the rupee has historically lost nearly half its value every 12 years against the dollar. That means even if tuition fees abroad remained unchanged, the cost of studying overseas for Indians would effectively double every 12 years,” Mukherjea pointed out
“Since 1991, the rupee has lost nearly 73% of its value against the US dollar. As a result, a foreign degree that may have cost around ₹26 lakh in the early 1990s would now cost nearly four times more — roughly ₹1 crore — even if university fees had stayed flat.”
But tuition fees did not stay flat.
“Foreign universities, especially in countries like the US and the UK, have consistently increased tuition costs by around 4% annually. Over 25 years, that alone doubles the education expense,” he further added.
“When currency depreciation and rising tuition fees are combined, the total cost of overseas education has increased nearly eightfold.”
And, 10 years down the line, the cost for the same course would increase by 1x or 1.5x, that is, the ₹2.5 course would cost ₹5 crore.
Over the last 10, 20 and 30 years, the S&P 500 has delivered annualised returns of more than 10%, that too in conservative terms.
“So, if parents invest around ₹50 lakh in the S&P 500 when their child enters primary school, the investment could potentially grow to nearly $200,000 by the time the child turns 18, assuming similar long-term returns continue. In other words, a large part of the overseas education corpus could already be taken care of through disciplined long-term investing,” he advises
That kind of long-term compounding can significantly reduce the financial burden of overseas education for parents.
And, rest can come through SIPs, education loan and other sources.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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