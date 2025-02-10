Money
Indians with US assets? Here’s how to plan for estate and gift taxes
Summary
- Indians who own US assets may be subject to US estate taxes, regardless of their citizenship or residency status, even if they live outside the US
Indians typically view the US as a stable destination and a land of opportunities. In today’s interconnected world, where global mobility is the norm, more Indians have ties to the US, not just family but also business, financial, and other interests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more