Indians with US assets? Here’s how to plan for estate and gift taxes

There is a generous US gift and estate tax exemption of $13.99 million (as of 2025), which is not available to NRAs. The exemption for NRAs is limited to $60,000. This is very insignificant for HNIs who end up owning US stocks, real estate and without adequate planning they end up paying taxes in the US. India does not have any estate tax treaty with the US, so such taxes are not creditable back in India.