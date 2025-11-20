US estate tax: A hidden risk for Indian investors with US stocks or ESOPs
Any form of US-listed stocks–either stock options or direct stocks–can create significant wealth, but they also carry the risk of US estate taxation
Rahul*, a Bangalore-based senior professional at Broadcom, has built much of his wealth through stock options from his US-listed employer. Like many Indian professionals in global tech firms, he never imagined that part of this wealth could be subject to taxes in the US, a country he has never lived in. He recently learned about US estate taxes. The news worried him because up to 40% of his ESOPs could be claimed by the US government after his death, which could reduce the amount of wealth passed on to his family.