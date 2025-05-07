How strategic estate planning can help Indians with US ties save big on taxes
SummaryIndian families with relatives who are US citizens or based on the US face unique and complex estate and tax planning rules, and ignorance around these often leads to high taxes and penalties. Careful planning can minimise potential tax liabilities.
Indians typically view the US as a land of opportunity. In today’s interconnected world, in which global mobility is the norm, more Indians then ever before have ties to the US – not just through family, but business, financial, and other interests as well.
