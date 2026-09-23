US ETF frenzy: Why Indians are paying ₹150 for ₹100 of assets, and what to do instead

India’s international ETF segment has had a roller-coaster week, with some US-focused ETFs trading at steep premiums to their underlying assets before sharply correcting.
The Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q-50 ETF (MONQ50), which tracks the Nasdaq Q-50, traded at up to 4 times its net asset value (NAV) earlier this week. It subsequently hit back-to-back lower circuits, falling 20% and then another 15%. On 22 September, the ETF was down another 20% intraday.
But MONQ50 is not the only India-listed international ETF trading above the value of its underlying portfolio. Here’s a snapshot of some India-listed international ETFs and their premiums to NAV as of September 21:
According to Viram Shah, founder and CEO of Vested, the premium is less about the valuation of US stocks and more about a supply-demand mismatch in India.
“The issue is not that the Nasdaq or the underlying US stocks have suddenly become more expensive. It is a demand-supply problem in India,” Shah said.
Indian mutual funds face an industry-wide overseas investment limit of $7 billion, including a separate $1 billion limit for overseas ETFs. With limited capacity to create fresh ETF units while investor demand remains strong, market prices can move substantially above the value of the underlying holdings.
This poses a risk to investors who focus solely on the ETF's market price or past returns.
“If an ETF is trading at a very large premium, investors are effectively paying ₹120, ₹150 or even ₹200 for assets worth ₹100,” Shah said.
The premium can disappear even if the underlying Nasdaq or US stocks remain unchanged, meaning investors can suffer losses without a corresponding fall in the underlying market.
Shah said investors should therefore check an ETF's NAV or indicative NAV (iNAV) before investing and compare it with the traded price.
For investors seeking international exposure, another option is to invest directly in overseas-listed ETFs through an international investing platform, subject to the applicable Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rules.
However, investors also need to consider expense ratios, liquidity, tracking differences, remittance costs, taxation and fund domicile before choosing an international ETF.
“US ETFs can also be bought directly,” Shah said, adding that investors should understand the structure and costs before choosing a route for international exposure.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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