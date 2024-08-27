Money
Invest ₹9 crore and secure a US Green Card. Here’s how
Neil Borate 5 min read 27 Aug 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Summary
- Navigate the complexities of the US EB-5 investor visa programme with insights into the financial and legal intricacies involved
Several countries, including the US, offer "investor visa" programme that provide a pathway to residency in exchange for significant financial investments. The US investor visa programme, known as the EB-5, allows individuals to obtain a green card, granting them the right to live indefinitely in the US.
