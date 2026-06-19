US-Iran agreement positive for equities, but markets may recover gradually: Tata MF's Rahul Singh

Indian equities are navigating a complex mix of artificial intelligence-led disruption, shifting global capital flows and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.
In this conversation with Mint, Rahul Singh, CIO–equities at Tata Mutual Fund, discusses where markets could be headed, the sectors best positioned to benefit from current trends, the outlook for foreign flows, and what investors should be doing in the current environment.
How do you see markets moving from here on?
Markets have been dealing with two major headwinds: AI-related risks for India and geopolitical tensions, which impacted the current account deficit and the rupee. The geopolitical situation appears to be improving, and the worst may be behind us. That is a relief for corporate earnings.
However, AI-related concerns remain, especially regarding global capital flows moving towards AI and away from markets like India. That dynamic could persist for another three to six months.