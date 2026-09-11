Japanese money moving home could impact global risk assets: ICICI Pru AMC's Manish Banthia

US bond yields are near multi-year highs, with the 10-year paper at around 4.8% and the 30-year at 5.3%, while Japanese yields have also risen sharply. What does this mean for global bonds, Indian interest rates and debt investors? Manish Banthia, chief investment officer (CIO), fixed income, ICICI Prudential AMC, explains
With US bond yields reaching their pre-2009 levels, do you think the era of lower interest rates is over?
We have seen bond yields rise over the last four to five years, and when bond yields rise, it results in suboptimal returns for investors. Globally, bonds have not been great assets from that perspective as yields were unusually low before 2020 and that definitely has changed. This shift has led to a general aversion to invest in bonds which we believe will change now. This is the context with which we would look at the current environment.