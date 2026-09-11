Japanese money moving home could impact global risk assets: ICICI Pru AMC's Manish Banthia

Second, Japanese investors have their own money invested in global assets such as US Treasuries and equities. If local bonds become relatively more attractive while the yen appreciates, some of those overseas investments could reverse.



The other way to look at this is if US is successful in orchestrating the yen appreciation in a manner in which it does not suck out global liquidity, then the same can be achieved without much market panic. Recently the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke about the FIMA facility that can be used by BoJ which will allow BoJ to borrow from Fed rather than selling assets to intervene in the currency markets. This could largely neutralise the impact.