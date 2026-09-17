US midterm elections 2026: How they could impact taxes, Social Security and retirement

As Americans head to the polls for the 2026 US midterm elections, the impact goes beyond who controls Congress. It is likely to shape legislative direction and policy decisions for the next 2 years. For households planning their finances, the immediate impact may be more limited than the political headlines, as new laws and policies can reshape taxes, Social Security payments, and retirement benefits.
A recent Fidelity Investments report notes that a closely divided Congress could make major legislation harder to pass and will automatically shift the focus towards executive actions and regulatory changes. Areas to watch include health savings accounts (HSAs), retirement account access, and financial services regulation.
The 2026 midterm polls are unlikely to immediately rewrite the US tax system. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act paased in 2025 has already established tax brackets, capital-gains brackets and a higher standard deduction, providing greater certainty for taxpayers in the near term. However, several provisions are to expire between 2028 and 2029. These include the expanded state and local tax (SALT) deduction, a $6,000 senior deduction and the exemption for some tipped income.
CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co., said taxpayers should therefore look beyond the election itself.
“On taxation, the last major reform already locked in current tax brackets and deduction levels for the near term. The date that deserves genuine attention isn't this election — it's 2028–2029,” Bhagat said.
“That's the real planning horizon, and it's worth building client timelines around it now.”
Social Security's finances are another major issue. Fidelity cites projections indicating that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund could begin to run out of money towards the end of 2032. Possible proposals have included raising the benefit-receiving age, increasing the FICA tax threshold for higher earners or reducing benefits.
However, Bhagat expects limited immediate action.
“Social Security reform remains politically difficult,” she said, adding that “Despite the trust fund's projected shortfall in the early 2030s, I don't expect lawmakers to act decisively in the immediate aftermath of this election.”
Retirement policy could offer more scope for bipartisan action. Fidelity points to proposals to expand access to workplace retirement plans, including legislation that would lower the age at which workers can participate in employer-sponsored plans from 21 to 18.
For investors and retirees, Bhagat advises against making major financial decisions based solely on election predictions.
“Don't restructure your finances around political speculation. Build your plan on sound fundamentals, and adjust only when actual legislation and not forecasts take effect,” she said.
Her broader message: “Elections change the headlines. They rarely change the fundamentals. A sound financial plan is built on discipline, not on predictions.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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