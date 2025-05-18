New US remittance tax proposal: What it means for NRIs sending money to India
SummaryUS President Donald Trump’s proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes a provision for a 5% tax on remittances sent abroad, which would affect NRIs who are not US citizens, significantly increasing costs for them when they send money back home to India.
A significant tax development is on the horizon for non-resident Indians in the US. The US government’s House Ways and Means Committee has advanced a sweeping bill titled the “One Big Beautiful" Tax Act, aimed at extending several provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and introducing new tax measures.