US residents can invest in only a few Indian funds

Continue SIPs (with the same amounts) in all funds except Franklin India Equity (it has been lagging the index and peers for a long time) and SBI Focused Equity. Instead, start an SIP of ₹12,500 in ICICI Pru Equity Savings. This is an equity savings fund which has equity taxation but is low risk as it hedges the equity exposure using derivatives. We are suggesting this fund in place of a pure debt fund, which we normally give. For non-residents, debt funds are unattractive from a tax perspective. Note that investments for US residents are restricted to a few mutual funds due to regulations and as such the choices to start fresh SIPs or lump sums are limited.