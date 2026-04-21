US Social Security: April's last payment to be sent tomorrow, are you on the list?

The third and final lot of Social Security payments for April is scheduled to be distributed this week.
Social Security benefits, mainly meant for retirees and older adults. Apart from that it also supports people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, and those who are blind or have a qualifying disability. Eligible children with disabilities can also receive SSI.
According to the SSA’s payment schedule, beneficiaries born between the 21st and the last day of their birth month will receive their monthly Social Security payment on Wednesday, April 22.
Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.
If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the SSA’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.
Once the April 22, 2026 Social Security payments are issued, the Social Security Administration will begin the May payment cycle. The next Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment is scheduled for May 1, 2026, followed by regular Social Security payments based on beneficiaries’ birth dates.
Beneficiaries should also watch for schedule changes caused by weekends or federal holidays. Later in 2026, some SSI payments may arrive earlier than usual if the first day of the month falls on a weekend.
May: On 1 May 2026, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments and Social Security payments will be issued to those who started receiving benefits before 1997 May. The remainder of the payments based on birth dates will be sent out on 13 May, 20 May, and 27 May.
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