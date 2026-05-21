US Social Security COLA forecast for 2027 rises after fresh inflation data — here’s how much more retirees could get

Following the latest inflation data, expectations are rising for a slightly higher increase in the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027.
Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, said, as reported by CNBC, that the Social Security COLA may increase to 4.2% amid “sharply rising” gasoline, energy and fresh produce prices. This projection is up from the 3.2% COLA estimate for 2027 that Johnson had forecast last month.
Report further stated, the nonpartisan advocacy group ‘Senior Citizens League’ has raised its 2027 COLA projection to 3.9%, compared with the 2.8% increase it had estimated in April
The forecast is based on April consumer price index (CPI) data released on May 13, which showed inflation climbed 3.8% over the past year — the sharpest rise since May 2023 — driven by stronger-than-expected increases in the cost of several goods and services.
As per Motley Fool, assuming middle ground estimate of 3% for the 2027 COLA increase, the average retired worker could receive a monthly Social Security benefit hike of more than $62.
In comparison, the average worker with disabilities and the average survivor beneficiary would see their monthly checks each climb by approximately $49 in 2027.
The upgraded COLA estimates come as Americans continue to grapple with rising living costs. Prices for essentials such as home heating oil, gasoline, tomatoes, coffee and fresh vegetables have climbed sharply over the past year, Johnson said.
According to estimates from the Senior Citizens League, Social Security benefits have lost 13.7% of their purchasing power since 2016. To make up for that decline, benefits would need to rise by 15.7% — equal to about $295.85 more per month for the average recipient.
The second wave of May 2026 Social Security payments is scheduled to arrive this week, with millions of beneficiaries set to receive their monthly checks on Wednesday (May 20).
According to the Social Security Administration payment calendar, beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th day of any month are due to receive payments on the third Wednesday of the month.
Social Security benefits, which are mainly paid to retired and older Americans, are generally distributed on Wednesdays based on beneficiaries’ birth dates.
Recipients born between the 11th and 20th of their birth month are scheduled to receive benefits on Wednesday, (May 20).
The payment schedule is divided into three groups:
The next payment round is scheduled for Wednesday (May 27) for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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