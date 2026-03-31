US Social Security Payments April 2026 schedule: Key dates for beneficiaries, eligibility criteria

Every month, over 75 million Americans rely on payments from the Social Security Administration, which serves as their financial backbone, making the April 2026 payment schedule one of the most closely monitored financial timelines in the US. The beneficiaries include disabled workers, retirees, low-income seniors, and survivors.
According to USAToday, April's Social Security payments will follow the normal schedule, with the first payments hitting beneficiaries' accounts on 8 April.
Payments are generally scheduled based on beneficiaries’ birth dates. However, those who started receiving retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997 usually get their payments on the 3rd of each month.
Social security benefits are mostly paid to recipients who are older or retired. These payments are typically scheduled to go out on Wednesdays. According to the Social Security Administration's calendar, beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the first and the 10th are released on the second Wednesday (which will be 8 April).
All beneficiaries listed under this programme are not paid on a single date, and the Social Security Administration uses a birth-date-based system to disburse the payments. Apart from the birth date, the other factor that determines the payment disbursal is when the beneficiaries started collecting payments.
1 April: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be released for April
3 April: Beneficiaries who have been collecting before May 1997 will be paid on 3 April
8 April: Payments will be disbursed to those born between the first and 10th of any month
15 April: Benefits will be paid to those between the 11th and 20th of any month.
22 April: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will be paid on the second last Wednesday of the month.
For those unaware, the Supplemental Social Income, or SSI, is another programme, also managed by the Social Security Administration, that provides additional income to people with disabilities and adults aged 65 years and older, with limited or no income. The SSI payments are distributed separately from Social Security benefits and are disbursed at the beginning of every month.
The distinction between the two is important. While both programmes aim to ensure financial support for the beneficiaries, they both serve different population groups and follow different payment schedules. According to media reports, several people in the US rely on both these programmes, making it crucial to track both payment schedules.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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