US Social Security Payments April 2026 schedule: Key dates for beneficiaries, eligibility criteria

Every month, over 75 million Americans rely on payments from the Social Security Administration, which serves as their financial backbone, making the April 2026 payment schedule one of the most closely monitored financial timelines in the US. The beneficiaries include disabled workers, retirees, low-income seniors, and survivors.

According to USAToday, April's Social Security payments will follow the normal schedule, with the first payments hitting beneficiaries' accounts on 8 April.

Payments are generally scheduled based on beneficiaries’ birth dates. However, those who started receiving retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997 usually get their payments on the 3rd of each month.

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When will the first payment be disbursed? Social security benefits are mostly paid to recipients who are older or retired. These payments are typically scheduled to go out on Wednesdays. According to the Social Security Administration's calendar, beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the first and the 10th are released on the second Wednesday (which will be 8 April).

Social Security payments April 2026 schedule All beneficiaries listed under this programme are not paid on a single date, and the Social Security Administration uses a birth-date-based system to disburse the payments. Apart from the birth date, the other factor that determines the payment disbursal is when the beneficiaries started collecting payments.

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Here's the schedule for April: 1 April: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be released for April

3 April: Beneficiaries who have been collecting before May 1997 will be paid on 3 April

8 April: Payments will be disbursed to those born between the first and 10th of any month

15 April: Benefits will be paid to those between the 11th and 20th of any month.

22 April: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will be paid on the second last Wednesday of the month.

What is SSI and how is it different from social security payments? For those unaware, the Supplemental Social Income, or SSI, is another programme, also managed by the Social Security Administration, that provides additional income to people with disabilities and adults aged 65 years and older, with limited or no income. The SSI payments are distributed separately from Social Security benefits and are disbursed at the beginning of every month.