US Social Security Payments Schedule: Check beneficiaries, eligibility criteria —here's who will be paid on 11 February

More than 71 million Americans, including retirees, disabled workers, survivors, and low-income seniors, rely on the payments from Social Security, which acts as a financial backbone for them.

It is a crucial programme in the United States, payments from which are disbursed every month to beneficiaries and help them meet essential expenses, such as housing, food, and utilities. Many beneficiaries are expected to receive their payments on 11 February and have been closely watching the schedule to receive the amounts they are entitled to.

According to the official calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA), while many are scheduled to receive their payments on 11 February, not everyone will be eligible.

Not all the beneficiaries listed under the programme are paid out on any single day. Rather, the agency uses a birth-date-based distribution system to disburse payments throughout the month. Apart from the birth date, the disbursement of payments is also dependent on when the recipients first started collecting benefits.

Who all will receive payment on 11 February? The 11 February payment date applies to a specific group of beneficiaries, which includes retired workers, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients, and survivor benefit recipients whose date of birth falls between the 1st and the 10th of any month. It is worth noting that the month and year of birth do not affect the disbursement of payments; only the date is used to determine eligibility.

Social Security February payment schedule If American citizens receive regular Social Security benefits and not the Supplemental Security Income, their February 2026 payment schedule is as follows:

January 30, 2026: SSI payments for February

February 3, 2026: Benefits for those collecting Social Security since before May 1997

February 11, 2026: Born between the 1st and 10th

February 18, 2026: Born between the 11th and 20th

February 25, 2026: Born between the 21st and 31st

February 27, 2026: SSI payments for March

Which group is not eligible to receive payments on 11 February? People who started receiving benefits of Social Security before May 1997 are eligible to receive payments on the third of every month, regardless of their date of birth.

Social Security benefits 2026: How much will recipients get? Since January 2026, the social security payments have started reflecting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The average monthly amounts differ for each eligible group, which are as follows:

Retired workers: $2,074.53

SSDI recipients: $1,633.48

Survivors: $1,622.33

SSI recipients: $737.00