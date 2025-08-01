As digital dollar gains ground, will India’s high-net-worth individuals switch to stablecoins?
Summary
Indian investors, especially high-net-worth individuals and corporates operating under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, may find such stablecoins an attractive alternative to conventional forex channels
In June 2025, the US Congress passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, or GENIUS Act. While it may seem like just another American regulatory milestone, this law's implications are likely to extend far beyond US borders.
