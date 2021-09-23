US taxation on foreign students: An overview

To determine if the grant received by the student is foreign-sourced or US-sourced income, the IRS has concluded that such grants be considered to be sourced, where the principal economic nexus exists, namely, the residence of the payor of the grant. Hence, scholarships and fellowship grants are linked to the residence of the person or entity making the grant and not at the location where the student is studying, which was the criteria for sourcing grants before 1989. Therefore, the grant treated as foreign-sourced income is not taxable in the US. If the scholarship or fellowship grant is determined to be US-sourced and it does not qualify for any of the exclusions, then it becomes taxable in the US.